Van Owner Ignores Parking Laws And Repeated Complaints, So A Neighbor Puts Jam On His Door Handle And Forces Him To Call The Police On Himself

Parking rules exist for a reason, but that doesn’t mean everyone follows them.

What would you do if the same van kept blocking your building’s entrance, creating a hazard for drivers and pedestrians alike?

Would you keep reporting it to the police, hoping they’ll eventually do something? Or would you find a way to make the owner deal with the problem themselves?

In the following story, one frustrated person finds themselves dealing with this exact scenario. Here’s what they did.

Police Won’t Do Anything When I Call? Then I’ll Just Get You To Call Them On Yourself For the past several weeks/months, we’ve had the same large van parked in the entranceway to our flats on a daily basis. To list, it was- On double yellows, at the end of a junction, in front of a dropped curb, blocking the footpath, blocking the vision of us residents when pulling out, blocking the entry for large vehicles, and also right in front of a ‘No parking sign.’ I called the police multiple times about it, but to no avail, so I decided to try a different method.

Frustrated, he smeared jam on the van.

When the van was once again parked in its usual spot, I went down with my jar of jam and smeared it over the handle of the driver’s door. A while later, I saw the owner pacing around the van on his phone, and not long after, the police showed up, and he showed them the vandalism. This was followed by the police leaving and him moving his van. He hasn’t been back since.

Wow! Now, that’s a real sticky situation.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

