Wade Logan Furniture Customer Said Her Glass-Topped Kitchen Table Exploded Without Warning

What happened here?!?!

Spontaneous combustion?

An act of God?

Hostile aliens?

A woman named Elizabeth posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was perplexed about what happened to a glass table she bought from Wade Logan Furniture.

Elizabeth said, “I just heard a really loud bang in my home.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, the glass table she had was shattered and broken all over the kitchen floor.

She told viewers, “I just purchased a glass-top table from you on a wooden base, and the glass has spontaneously exploded into a million pieces.”

Elizabeth added, “There was nothing on this thing except for table cloth and a glass. Nothing fell on it, as you can see.”

Hmmm…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, this is unusual…

