January 17, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Wade Logan Furniture Customer Said Her Glass-Topped Kitchen Table Exploded Without Warning

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@elizabeth_lawler

What happened here?!?!

Spontaneous combustion?

An act of God?

Hostile aliens?

A woman named Elizabeth posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was perplexed about what happened to a glass table she bought from Wade Logan Furniture.

Source: TikTok

Elizabeth said, “I just heard a really loud bang in my home.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, the glass table she had was shattered and broken all over the kitchen floor.

Source: TikTok

She told viewers, “I just purchased a glass-top table from you on a wooden base, and the glass has spontaneously exploded into a million pieces.”

Elizabeth added, “There was nothing on this thing except for table cloth and a glass. Nothing fell on it, as you can see.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@elizabeth_lawler

Spontaneously exploding glass table from Wade Logan Furniture, had it less than a week. #consumersafety

♬ original sound – MommyBigTime

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Well, this is unusual…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter