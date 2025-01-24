January 24, 2025 at 10:49 am

Walmart Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Great Value Cheese She Bought. – ‘Almost looks like glass, and it’s got a rough texture to it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Walmart…it might be time to look into your Great Value brand…

A TikTokker named Tay posted a video and sounded off against the Great Value cheese she bought recently at a Walmart store.

Tay opened up the package of Great Value sliced cheese and showed viewers that something was amiss.

It looked like the cheese had scratches all over it and she said, “Almost looks like glass, and it’s got a rough texture to it.”

Tay said she noticed it on every piece of cheese in the pack and said, “I usually never have a problem with any cheese I get a Walmart but i usually get the bricks.”

She told viewers she’s going to bring the cheese back to Walmart to get a refund.

Check out the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual offered a tip.

I don’t like the looks of that cheese…

