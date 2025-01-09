January 9, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘What happened to the regular white and yellow straw?’ – A McDonald’s Customer Wants To Know Why The Restaurant Has New Straws

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta be a pretty hardcore Mickey D’s fanatic to notice something like this!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and she had a pretty important question for the bigwigs at McDonald’s.

She asked, “Why y’all change the straws?”

The woman said, “McDonald’s, what is this? What happened to the regular white and yellow straw?”

The woman wasn’t happy that her straw broke when she tried to put it into her drink and she said, “Y’all getting cheap. I don’t want no clear straw. I want a McDonald’s straw.”

Here’s the video.

@randomvirgo20

Why yall change the straws.! #mcdonalds #fyp #fy #fypシ゚viral

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a good question…

And this viewer is all about it.

Care to explain, McDonald’s…?

