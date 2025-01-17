A Camp Director Covered Up A Skin Infection And Made A Scene Over $45, So This Mom Made Sure Her Payback Was Loud, Sugary, And Completely Unforgettable

Day camps are meant to keep kids busy and happy, but costs add up quick and they can leave parents feeling short-changed.

When one mother was unfairly called out by the camp director in front of other parents for a petty oversight, the mom made sure to give the director the headache she deserved in the form of a mob of kids on a sugar rush!

Read on for the full story!

Camp Woes My son is in a day camp. It’s kind of pricey at $300 per week, but he enjoys it. He came home one day with what I thought was ringworm. He said many other kids at camp had the same sores. I kept him home and treated it. Turns out it was impetigo. He ended up being out of camp for two weeks.

This cost the family lots of fun — and money.

The camp NEVER alerted us parents about a skin infection outbreak. Now I’m out $600 for camp, $229 for an urgent care trip, plus whatever the meds cost. Super annoying.

The mom tries to make it right with the camp.

I called the camp and asked to be refunded for the time he couldn’t be there. The way it works is you can pay by day or by week, so there is no strict attendance requirement.

But they proceed to nickel-and-dime her.

I just happened to prepay for a couple of weeks. They offered me a refund of $45 to be applied to my account. How very kind. This was his first week back at camp. I paid the weekly fee minus $45.

I dropped him off this morning for a big field trip that he was super excited about. He’s all packed and has been waiting for this.

But apparently someone didn’t get the memo about the “refund”.

The lady that’s running the show comes out and makes this HUGE scene. She’s yelling because I was short $45 and I HAD BETTER have $45 if I thought he was going on this trip. She said if I DIDN’T have $45, I would just have to take him home.

Not wanting to cause even more of a scene, the mother gave up and forked over the money.

There were other parents there. It was incredibly embarrassing. I didn’t argue. I forked out the $45 and apologized for my oversight.

But she wasn’t going to forget this little indiscretion.

I told her my son’s birthday is this week and that he hadn’t ever gotten to do a class party because he’s a summer baby. I asked if it would be okay for me to provide cupcakes and such to share with his friends.

So she made sure they were all kinds of hopped up.

Tomorrow my son is showing up at camp with cupcakes, cakes, candy bars, cookies, ALLLLL the sugar, and a couple hundred of the most obnoxious party favors I could find. Kazoos, those loud things you blow into that roll out, streamers, popping confetti bombs, balloons, the works. I hope that lady has a FANTASTIC day tomorrow.

Looks like she messed with the wrong mom!

What did Reddit think?

The quickest path to defeat is usually through the ego.

This party needs to have as much sugar and caffeine as humanly possible!

This camp director ought to be punished for her sheer lack of professionalism.

There are far more important matters here than some pocket change.

Forget the $45 — What about the raging infection that leadership conveniently kept a secret?

This camp director wouldn’t know professionalism even if it spread like an outbreak.

