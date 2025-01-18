Woman Accidentally Put Her Friends’ Daughter’s Life At Risk, Which Led To Her Friends Calling Off Their Wedding

Food allergies can be life-threatening, which is why they should be taken seriously.

AITA for crying, causing a wedding to be called off? I am 31F. I have a friend name Anna who is 35F and Alex who is 33M. They have a seven-year-old daughter named Frankie. She has a severe peanut allergy. And Alex is very protective of Frankie. He takes great precautions to ensure her safety.

One day, Anna and I decided to go to a restaurant. We informed Alex beforehand. He explicitly told us to make sure that there were no peanuts in the food. In the midst of ordering our meals, I completely forgot about Frankie’s allergy.

She ended up eating something with peanuts in it. This resulted in Frankie having a severe allergic reaction. She required immediate medical attention.

Upon learning about this, Alex understandably became angry and upset. He directed his frustration towards me and Anna. He stated that we should have asked about the presence of peanuts in the food. He no longer wanted me around Frankie, if we couldn’t be more responsible.

I busted out in tears. This argument escalated, leading to a major fight between Anna and Alex. The incident ultimately caused their wedding to be called off.

Now, both friends and family are placing the blame on me. They were stating that Anna and I should have been more cautious. They said that I ruined the wedding because I’m an idiot. And that I should’ve listened.

