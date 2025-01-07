Woman Bought A New Car After Being In An Accident And Kept It A Secret From Her Family, But When Her Family Found Out They Thought She Was Being Dishonest

When you’re feeling down, the first ones you expect to help and support you are your family.

AITA for not telling my family I bought another car! They are feeling I am untrustworthy Three years ago, I bought my first car with my own money saved. I loved and cherished this car. But, one day, while I was taking my mom home from work, I got in a car crash. A car was speeding, and crashed into my driver side door.

It was so bad, the car was totaled. My mom and I went to the hospital. But we were both fine. While in the hospital, I called my sister to pick us up and she NEVER came. She said that she didn’t want to lose her parking spot, so my mom and I rode an Uber back to our home.

Instead of calling me the next few days to check in and help me get a new car, both my mom and sister called all my family. They let them know I totaled my car! I was so upset they were gossiping about me. So, anytime they brought up my car, I told them I don’t want to talk about it.

My whole family told me I bought my car too soon, and were worried any time I drove. What really upset me was that they never encouraged me and helped me with anything concerning the car. My sister even mentioned that it was karma. I’m like.”What karma?!” I’m a good person and even helped her many times.

After this situation, I stopped trusting my family with certain matters. And stopped sharing aspects of my life. I don’t know, but the whole situation was weird. And when I needed them the most, I felt like they were not there.

Fast forward, I bought my second car and never told them. I currently live in another state, so there is no way for them to know. I’ve had this car for almost two years, and never said anything to them. Well, I told a family member I had a car, and told them not to say anything. But of course, they told my mom and sister.

I feel like this is such a stupid situation. But my mother and sister feel like it’s weird that I never said anything, especially because I talk to them frequently. So they feel like I’m untrustworthy for “lying” about it for years. I technically didn’t lie. I just never said I was driving and left them to assume I didn’t have a car.

They are both very upset and feel like it was strange of me to do. To me, I don’t get why it matters? Me having a car has no impact on their lives. It’s my car, not theirs, so it shouldn’t concern them. This is a very dumb thing to be upset about, to be honest.

