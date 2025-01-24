Woman Discovered That Her Fiancé Cheated On Her Twice, So She Sold $6,000 Worth Of Her Ex-Fiancé’s Belongings For $1

When trust is broken, the fallout can be as dramatic as it is unpredictable.

So, what would you do if the person you loved betrayed you not once but twice? Would you forgive and try to move forward? Or would you prevent them from hurting you again?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with repeated infidelity and decides enough is enough. Here’s how it went down.

Fool me once, more fool you. Fool me twice, more fool me So, I was engaged to be married to an up-and-coming man. We had been together for 5 years. He was pretty inexperienced in bed, but I made sure we were pretty active. He came back from a bachelor’s party and admitted that he had slipped with somebody else. I gave him a pass. We’re all human, and sometimes we make mistakes; I love the bones of this guy.

He didn’t get away with it a second time.

Anyway, about a year later, he admitted that he cheated again, so I listed all of his belongings: his laptop, computers, and Ralph Lauren leather jacket on Gumtree, which is the equivalent of Craigslist, I suppose. I listed about 6,000 worth of items, and I sold the lot for a pound and listed his name, his mum’s address, which he would obviously be moving back to, and why I was selling it all for a pound. It wasn’t his, by the way, it was one of his friends.

