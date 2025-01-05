January 5, 2025 at 2:49 am

Woman Said You Shouldn’t Wear Platform Uggs In The Winter And Her Smile Shows You Why

Folks, I know everyone wants to look stylish, but you need to make sure your footwear is suitable for winter walking during the cold months.

A TikTokker named GiGi learned that lesson the hard way and she showed folks how things went sideways for her in a viral video.

Source: TikTok/@gigipena_

GiGi told viewers, “PSA: Platform Uggs and ice do not mix.”

And then everyone found out why…

She uncovered her mouth with her hand and GiGi has a broken front tooth.

The caption to her video reads, “The denist WILL be hearing from me #platformuggs #brokentooth.”

Ouch!

Take a look at her video.

The denist WILL be hearing from me #platformuggs #brokentooth

♬ original sound – Gigi

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

You gotta see this…

