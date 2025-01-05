Woman Said You Shouldn’t Wear Platform Uggs In The Winter And Her Smile Shows You Why

Folks, I know everyone wants to look stylish, but you need to make sure your footwear is suitable for winter walking during the cold months.

A TikTokker named GiGi learned that lesson the hard way and she showed folks how things went sideways for her in a viral video.

GiGi told viewers, “PSA: Platform Uggs and ice do not mix.”

And then everyone found out why…

She uncovered her mouth with her hand and GiGi has a broken front tooth.

The caption to her video reads, “The denist WILL be hearing from me #platformuggs #brokentooth.”

Ouch!

Take a look at her video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

You gotta see this…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.