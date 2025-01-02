Woman Warns Folks About A Supplement Called Ashwagandha. – ‘If you are on hormonal birth control, it can affect the effectiveness.’

These days a day doesn’t seem to go by without a supplement going viral and it becoming a must-have for apparent health benefits.

But really, it isn’t advisable to get health advice from TikTok. That’s what we got doctors for!

TikToker Chimene (@whoischimene) was about to take a supplement called ashwagandha – a medicinal herb used in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The supplement is used to reduce stress and anxiety, improve exercise performance and support heart health.

But Chimene warned women that they needed to get medical advice if they were thinking of taking it.

She told her followers in this viral clip: “If you’re taking ashwagandha or thinking about taking ashwagandha, I just got a message from my doctor because I was interested in taking it.”

Well, that’s cool, or is it?

She added: “And I’m not going to anymore.”

The TikToker said she is not going to take the supplement after learning “it affects your hormones.”

She continued: “Ladies. If you are on hormonal birth control, it can affect the effectiveness of your birth control.”

Well, that’s quite a stark warning to point out!

She added: “Mental health is important but also not getting pregnant is important. Looking out for you.”

At the end of the day though, even though the TikToker makes this warning, it is STILL advisable to check with your doctor.

Really, only health advice can be given out by medical practitioners!

