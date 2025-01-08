A Woman Who Was Rude To Her Eventually Marries Her Ex-Boyfriend, So She Sends Them A Wedding Gift That Will Haunt Their Marriage Forever

It can be hard to recover from a bad relationship, especially when you find out that your ex wasn’t being completely honest.

the one he told me not to worry about I was in a very long relationship that ended quite suddenly. A few months later I had a proper rebound fling with a guy we will call Mark. Mark was in a grad program and we would often go out with his colleagues. At the time he was living with several people from the program so they were often around.

It was quite a cast of characters.

He was in a very male dominated field, but there was one girl in the program. We will call her Terry. Terry was often at these large group events. She was intentionally very rude to me and would belittle me in front of the group. Mark never stood up for me, but other guys in the program would often tell her to back off or chill out.

Terry had a crush on Mark.

I confronted Mark about it and he admitted that she has confessed her feelings to him after he had told her how wonderful our first date was. He told me that he had rejected her firmly, wanted to be with me, and did not think she was pretty. Throughout the rest of our short lived relationship he would repeatedly tell me how ugly/psycho/stupid she was. Flash forward a few years later. Mark and I are completely separate on social media, but a few of his roommates still follow me. One got married last week and who was in the wedding photos but Terry and Mark, the newly engaged couple.

And she knew exactly what the happy couple needed.

I have sent them the Kitchen Aid mixer from their wedding registry. Engraved so that it is not returnable and has little resale value, with a personalized note: “Mark, I’m so glad you could get over your hang ups about Terry. All my love, Betty.” Of course I chose the Kitchen Aid because it would sit on their counter everyday. It’s not so much that they are together, but more that he lied to me repeatedly and that he has vocalized repeatedly how ugly he thinks his fiancée is. She treated me like garbage and he told me he thought she was a piece of garbage. I guess they deserve each other.

