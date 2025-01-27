Woman’s Boss Likes To Listen To K-Pop, But One Day When A Rude Customer Says He Thinks The Music Is “Weird”, She Gives Him Food For Thought

Some people still wander around is their own little bubble not wanting to learn anything new.

Well, thats weird. This happened about a year ago, in the 2023 holiday season, but I still think about it with glee. So for background: I work in a bookstore, and my boss at the time was really into K-Pop, specifically BTS but she was branching out to try other Korean pop bands. All in good fun, she often played new K-pop at the bookstore to try and get us into the scene.

None of the rest of us were quite fans, but seeing her happy made us happy, so we tolerated it day in day out. (No hate, there are good K-pop songs and bands, they just aren’t our thing) So as the holidays rolled around, she put on K-pop Christmas music to test it out. Then a man walked in to trade books, so we started going through his books together.

Simple enough job, we are blowing through his boxes, quick with how good we both are at this. After about 3 minutes of just standing there looking at us (we always invite customers to look around so they don’t have to just wait, I guess he wanted to just wait) he asks “What music is this?”

I glance at my boss for reassurance, but tell him “I believe it’s K-pop! Sounds like Stray Kids but I’m not sure-” He cuts me off with “That’s Weird, right?”

My boss, strong though she is, was taken off guard and stood there struggling to construct a response.

I jumped in and looked at the man, “Well, I think it’s only weird if you think other cultures are weird!” This man thought it proper to respond, “I Do.” I looked him straight in the eye with a deadpan look, and said “Well, that’s Weird.”

Needless to say, he was now taken aback and couldn’t gather anything to say. We took 1 book and he didn’t say another word to us. My boss thought it was the best thing I’ve done at work, and I think I agree. I hope he sits on that until he realizes how terrible an outlook that is.

