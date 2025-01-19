Worker Abides By Boss’ 30-Second Rule For Customer Service By Getting Food Out In Record Time

Sometimes, following the rules to a T can provide for some hilarious moments.

Read how one Redditor shocks the customer and the boss just by how quickly he gets an order out.

It’s entertaining for sure.

Got it into his car just fine I started working at a local hamburger chain that’s popular in my area for having extremely fast service and no interior seating. The drive-through is split to take and receive orders on both sides of the restaurant, with the “b” side of the building being less popular. This is due to the passenger window being adjacent to the window where you pass off your cash and receive your foodstuffs. When being trained, the manager shadowed me and gave instructions at the “b” side while the “a” side was staffed by a couple of longtime employees. My first customer rolls up right after the manager explains the service time.

If you don’t know, most fast food joints have a clock near the register. After your car rolls up to the window, the clock starts. For each car, the time is recorded, and an average is calculated to show how fast or slow your line is moving. So, the manager says that my time limit is 30 seconds. He says to get the food from the prep station, put in two napkins, and get it into the customer’s car.

So the guy orders just a BLT, and the kitchen has it ready before he makes it to the window from the speaker. Even better, he had exact change! So I grabbed his money with one hand and underhand tossed the bag into his car (it landed nicely) with the other hand simultaneously. I very quickly said, “Haveanicedaythankyoucomeagain,” and slammed the window shut.

He looked back at me with a startled expression for a second, and I gave him a thumbs up and a huge (maniacal) smile, and then he drove off. Honestly, it all happened so fast that he had barely come to a stop.

I turned to my manager and pointed at the clock which was flashing “0:06” and asked him if that was fast enough… He said maybe not that fast.

