Working At A Restaurant Has Always Been Hard, But This Waitress Says The Entitlement Of Customers Has Gotten Very Common. – ‘Why are people so comfortable asking for comps recently?’

Anyone who has ever worked at a restaurant knows that customers can ask for the craziest things.

TikToker @realslimsaydie made a video about a couple of times that customers asked for items to be removed from their bill, for basically no reason at all.

She gets started with the video by saying, “Wait. Why are people so comfortable asking for comps recently?”

A comp is when the customer wants something removed from their bill, or given to them for free.

She continues, “Listen to the two comps that I had tonight. First one. ‘Hey, could you take her second drink off the bill, she couldn’t hardly drink it?’ I was like, oh yeah, for sure, what was wrong with it so I can tell my manager? ‘oh nothing, she just couldn’t finish it.'”

So basically she ordered a drink, didn’t finish it, but expects not to pay for it?

Why?



These people really are entitled.

Later, she got to the second story where she said, “‘I’m so sorry girl, my dessert is too sweet so I’m just going to say no to this.’

I was like, “Oh? your desserts sweet? Which I get it, like desserts can be too sweet but like asking for a comp for something like that is crazy.””

People who order a dessert should know it is going to be sweet.

She wraps up the video by saying, “Then my manager said stop making mistakes, you’re getting too many comps. I’m like WHAT?!?”

This is clearly not her fault at all.

I’m glad I don’t work in a restaurant, this seems brutal.

Check out the full video to get the whole story.

You can see the video here:

@realslimsaydie My managers are asking what mistakes I made for there to be comps & these are reasons hahah ♬ original sound – Saydie 💌🪩💫

Check out the comments as well.

This person says to just tell the customers no.

Here is someone who has a good suggestion.



Ok, this is taking things too far.

Customers can be so entitled.

These stories are wild!

