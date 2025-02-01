A Loyal Employee Was Unfairly Fired, So He Took Down The Entire Restaurant’s Ordering System In Response

Loyalty to a job can feel like a fool’s errand, especially when employers fail to appreciate your effort.

After one general manager was unceremoniously fired, he decided he wasn’t going to go down without a fight. His epic act of petty revenge left the whole restaurant scrambling to pick up the pieces!

The Power of Missing Buttons My friend was fired after being the GM of a boutique hotel/restaurant, and it was not a good breakup.

From his perspective, he worked tirelessly for 10 years, putting in overtime every weekend, trying to maintain staff, and watching good people leave because his higher-ups wouldn’t pay the right people enough. It was the same old story — a prime example of an out-of-touch owner not appreciating his staff year after year. Well, he was let go a week ago, effective immediately.

Apparently, they were hunting behind his back and, after finding someone they could hire for cheap, fired him on the spot with some lame excuse that he had not shown up to work on time a few days in a row. They also forgot to remove his credentials for the POS system used throughout the hotel.

What did my friend do? He deleted every. single. button on the POS system. Every breakfast item. Every lunch item. Every liquor, beer, and wine they had in-house.

He found out, after 10 angry missed phone calls, that they had to shut down operations in their restaurants for a day because someone had to put all of the buttons back in. Our friend group is giving mixed reactions on whether this was amazing or a little too petty.

Cutting corners has consequences! This employer won’t soon forget this harrowing lesson.

What did Reddit think?

The restaurant may have saved a couple bucks on his salary, but they paid the price back in chaos.

