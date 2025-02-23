New Boss Makes A Lot Of Changes The Employees Don’t Like, So The Employees Refuse To Sign A New Contract

Don’t you hate it when a new boss comes in and decides that everything needs to change?

This might be great if the company has problems, but if the work is getting done, as the saying goes, if it’s ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

In today’s story, the employees really dislike the new boss, and she has yet to completely understand what she’s doing wrong.

Let’s read all the details.

When the new boss keeps telling us to “follow the rules of suffer the consequences” I work in waste in a large public building and we have a team of about 10 lads who each service up to 9 rooms with 4 huge half-ton bins in each. Its often messy work and its a struggle to attract workers, so the guys that remain are often reliable and very hard working. It being a public service also means the lads will work above and beyond what they’re supposed to as it saves money. We’re also on near minimum wage for hauling this stuff through 8 miles of walking each shift.

The new boss seems like a problem.

So last year a new boss arrives. Immediately starts questioning the way everything works. That’s fine, she’s here to learn and might bring in new ideas. However soon she begins to point fingers at good workers and complain about costs. Some of these guys are giving an hour extra or more a week and their efforts just werent up to her ideals. We start to think she’s trying to find problems so as to cut staff (we get virtually no funding and equipment is always faulty.

She thinks she’s above the rules.

One day one of the lads goes into the men’s changing rooms. Sits on a seat to tie his shoelaces and she walks in. No announcement, no chaperone (its in the rules that she has to be accompanied by a senior male member of staff to protect her as much as any staff member). Lad put on disciplinary.

More disciplinary action from the boss…

Another day, another lad, pushing a noisy trolley of equipment, gets pulled for “making too much noise”. Tried to explain its not out responsibility to repair the equipment and we have no control over the noise it makes – we still have to get the job done. Disciplinary. Another day a non-waste member of the public jumps into our lift, refuses to leave. Boss sees, disciplines lad for letting member of the public in there.

The boss finally understands that she’s the problem.

So we all decide to have a little chat in private and to stop doing free-time, stop rushing, and to refuse to use faulty equipment on safety grounds. The place ground to a halt within 2 days, with people phoning the boss asking why the hell wasnt the rubbish taken, to which she calls a meeting and starts asking angry questions. Slowly she starts to realise that she’s caused this and that it isnt going to be fixed with her shouting down guys and being a jerk.

She wanted everyone to sign a new contract.

A few weeks pass and we end up with another meeting. Now she has put forward a new contract and asked us to all sign over to worse conditions and less money “as the department is in dire financial problems”. Not our problem. Go to Government and complain.

The boss still doesn’t get it.

So now we’ve had all our overtime taken away with the time being offered to an agency. Agency lads have refused to come as they don’t like messy work. She doesn’t understand that they get to choose, and that work isnt being done again. She now has to learn that we understand our rights as well as our responsibilities, and that she has some responsibilities herself.

That boss should’ve left everyone alone, and the work would still be getting done.

