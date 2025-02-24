Overweight Woman Opened Up To Her Friends About Her Struggles, But What They Told Her It Made Them Feel Uncomfortable

I guess some people aren’t okay with other folks talking openly about their bodies, huh…?

AITA for making my friends uncomfortable by talking about my body? “I am 5’4” (21f) and 200lbs. I used to be 220, but I am making improvements to my lifestyle and working on my health so I have lost some weight (and plan to lose more since I am still technically obese.)

I was talking with my friends about various topics, as one does, and somehow the topic of body size came up. I opened up to my friends about how I was insecure about the size of my body, and that it made basic tasks like shopping for clothes and doing exercise more challenging, and I told them that I was trying to improve upon myself.

However, my friends said that talking about my body size was making them uncomfortable and that we should move on to a different topic, and that it was inconsiderate to talk about private details during casual conversations. I thought that that claim was ridiculous because the size of my body is not exactly… a secret. Still, I stopped talking about it, but I don’t thinking that me talking about my body was an inconsiderate thing to do because we were on that topic, and my friends (who are slimmer than me) had also complained about their bodies, so I thought we were bonding over sharing our struggles and insecurities (as friends do).

I know people have their boundaries, but was I really being inconsiderate by opening up about the struggles that I face in my body size?”

