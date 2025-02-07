Real Dogs Were Introduced To Robo Dogs, And They Were Not At All Impressed

Imagine if you were to round a corner one day, only to bump into a shiny, metal, fleshless version of yourself.

Pretty freaky, right?

So it’s not hard to see why real life dogs are horrified when confronted with a robotic version of themselves.

In one video, a large dog comes face-to-face with Unitree’s G02 robot, which walks using LiDar, flips, stretches, and rolls thanks to it’s AI training. The real dog begins barking at its counterpart, then skittered quickly backward when the robot dog pounced.

Real dog’s reaction to robot dog pic.twitter.com/ViOzuEW1VA — March (@marchformal) November 21, 2024

It’s kind of a shame, really, that we’re not listening to dogs’ instincts on this one, because they are collectively shaken up by this nonsense.

Like the rest of us, they aren’t going to have a choice but to form an easy alliance with AI in general, and these robot dogs specifically, in the near future.

At least we still have each other.

