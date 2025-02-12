Slow Driver Prevents Cars From Getting Around Him, So When They Get To The Roundabout The Driver Behind Him Is Determined To Get Ahead

Have you ever been stuck behind a slow driver who isn’t driving the speed limit?

It can be pretty annoying, especially if you’re in a hurry to get where you’re going.

In today’s story, a slow driver is really annoying a lot of other drivers.

When the driver right behind him sees an opportunity to get revenge, he takes it!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

A Lane-Hogger Happy Accident I’m on my way driving home from town and i take the dual carriageway. I’m in the second lane and i’m gaining on the guy in front of me who’s not quite doing the speed limit. He also isn’t overtaking anyone, he’s just sat there holding me up along with the line of cars behind me. I can’t move over and undertake him as there’s another car beside me, so we’re basically stuck with him until we reach the end of the long dual carriageway.

It seems like there’s hope to get around this slow driver.

Approaching the roundabout at the end, the guy now decides to move over at the last minute. He had the whole dual carriageway to make that move, but he chooses to do it now. Great, thanks. I suppose this is fine though as both of these lanes lead to the exit i’m looking to take and now i can overtake him on the roundabout.

The other driver changes his mind.

He’s probably taking the first exit and i’ll take the second. As i come alongside him, his indicator comes on. He’s changed his mind, he wants to come back into my lane and go in entirely the opposite direction! Not today mate, i’m committed to taking this lane to my exit and he’s forced to come with me.

He is not backing down.

I floor it out of the roundabout as the two lanes now merge into one. He’s floored it too hoping to undertake me and give me what-for. Instead i merge just in front of him and he’s ranting and raving in my rear-view mirror. Nice.

The slow driver’s drive will be even longer now.

The next road we’re on goes on for about a mile to the next village, and he’s right up my backside the entire way. Entering the village, he takes the next turn off going in the direction he’d meant to have been going at the roundabout. This detour will cost him at least 5 minutes. Maybe 10. I had a little laugh, and a silly little grin the whole way home.

It can be really frustrating when you can’t get around a slow driver.

