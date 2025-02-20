February 20, 2025 at 3:49 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 828

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
If you’re waiting on your Ferrari delivery, it’s in a Missouri snowbank
The perfect flip
A different way to tap into your emotions
Annie are you OK, are you OK, Annie?
Shadow POV
Rata tree canopy
Kids’ drive-in movie night
Pupperdome
World record riding a 33-meter storm as tall as an 11-story building
Mother’s special moment
Space junk re-entry
Carrie Fisher and John Belushi on the set of ‘The Blues Brothers’
Pebble painting
This woman has lived in the same house for 105 years
You shall not pass
When the timing is just right
Cutting crystal-clear cubes
The original starting line at the stadium in Olympia, Greece
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Americans ditch traditional health care for something cheaper and riskier
The Powerful AI Tool That Cops Use to Geolocate Photos in Seconds
Going Solo
The Razzies Say These Are 12 of the Worst Movies of All Time
Why Are Some Streetlights Purple?
How to Reverse Sear the Best Steak of Your Life
2025 could be the year of Samsung’s Ballie
America’s Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs Belong To This State
Here’s What Happens When a Fly Lands on Your Food
Are we sharing too much too soon while dating online?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

