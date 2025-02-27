The Shirk Report – Volume 829
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Roomba employee manually sweeping the store floor
– That’s what we call a game plan
– So polite
– Airplane deicing
– This man at a tennis match
– Boop
– Street art in Norway
– Expandable circular table designed by Josef Seiler circa 1920
– Oh, to live in a giant love bubble!
– Accomplishing the impossible
– This fire rainbow
– Cat deserves to know
– Mascot of the year
– Bridge inspection
– Modern clothing meets timeless art
– Arctic hares or snowballs?
– Wheel-footed robot
– Beautiful forbidden photo
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Developer Creates Infinite Maze That Traps AI Training Bots
– This Is Actually the Best Way to Reheat Fries
– Employees Share the Petty Yet Effective Power Moves They’ve Pulled at Work
– Why don’t you remember all your dreams?
– Why old video game magazines are a vital source of cultural history
– Reese Witherspoon Got Tapped To Lead Jury For This Ridiculous Reason
– These US Cities Have The Most Single People
– 66-million-year-old vomit fossil discovered in Denmark
– People Talk About How to Recognize Signs That You’re Being Manipulated
– TV Mysteries Keep Using the Same Dirty Trick
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
