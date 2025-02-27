February 27, 2025 at 12:35 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 829

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Roomba employee manually sweeping the store floor
That’s what we call a game plan
So polite
Airplane deicing
This man at a tennis match
Boop
Street art in Norway
Expandable circular table designed by Josef Seiler circa 1920
Oh, to live in a giant love bubble!
Accomplishing the impossible
This fire rainbow
Cat deserves to know
Mascot of the year
Bridge inspection
Modern clothing meets timeless art
Arctic hares or snowballs?
Wheel-footed robot
Beautiful forbidden photo
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Developer Creates Infinite Maze That Traps AI Training Bots
This Is Actually the Best Way to Reheat Fries
Employees Share the Petty Yet Effective Power Moves They’ve Pulled at Work
Why don’t you remember all your dreams?
Why old video game magazines are a vital source of cultural history
Reese Witherspoon Got Tapped To Lead Jury For This Ridiculous Reason
These US Cities Have The Most Single People
66-million-year-old vomit fossil discovered in Denmark
People Talk About How to Recognize Signs That You’re Being Manipulated
TV Mysteries Keep Using the Same Dirty Trick

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter