Dad Told His Toddler Who Was Seating In A Shopping Cart Seat To Get His “Feet Out,” And The Kid Took It A Little Too Literally

Parenting can be full of unexpected surprises.

This man shares an experience he witnessed when observing a young family.

The dad was helping his toddler out of a shopping cart, and he was hoping the toddler would help him. When he told the toddler how to help, the toddler did something completely unexpected.

Read the story below for a good laugh.

You did say “feet out”… (toddler) I’m sitting in an in-store eating area. A table next to me has a young family: Mom, dad, toddler, and infant.

This man was observing them when the dad tried to take the toddler out of the cart.

The toddler was tired of sitting in the cart seat, so dad was getting him out. The feet were difficult.

The child literally followed his dad’s instruction.

Dad told the kid, “Feet out” a couple times. And the kid did it! Both shoes on the floor. 🤣 I laughingly reminded him, “You did say ‘feet out’!” To his credit, dad was also amused.

When kids take things literally, it’s absolutely hilarious.

