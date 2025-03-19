Family Felt Entitled To One High Earner’s Financial Support, But They Refused And Chose To Prioritize What Mattered Most To Them

When money is involved, family dynamics can get complicated quickly.

One high earner is happy to help chip in on the vet bills for their cousin’s dog, but when their brother demands financial help for his son (who they dislike), they suddenly weren’t feeling so generous.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to pay for my nephew’s college tuition, while paying for my cousin’s dog’s medical fees? My cousin’s dog got really sick, and the cost to treat her is very, very expensive. I love dogs, I love her dog in particular, and I love her, so I paid it for her in full.

But then came another request for money.

Now my brother and his wife want me to help them pay for my nephew’s college fund. I could help pay for it easily, but I refused.

They had some pretty solid reasons for doing so.

I don’t like my nephew. I don’t like his mom. I’m indifferent towards my brother. We don’t have the closest relationship, but at least we’re cordial. Plus, it’s not like they can’t afford it.

They go on multiple overseas trips a year.

Other families make these sort of sacrifices all the time.

But if they pay for it themselves, they won’t be able to afford other things, like their shopping sprees of brand name bags.

They’ll have to “downgrade” their life a little, and they’re not happy about it, but to me, it’s just normal life.

People save all the time for college, even if it means they can’t afford to go to Disney this year.

But the family plays the “fairness” card.

They think it’s unfair because my cousin could have afforded her dog’s treatment all on her own easily (she’s in a better financial state than them), but they “can’t afford” (they can) their son’s college fees easily. They’re badmouthing me to everyone, claiming that I’m favoring a dog over my nephew. Which, is, not gonna lie, sorta true.

Their refusal has turned their relationship into an all-out family feud.

They think I’m “out of touch” because I don’t think it’s a big deal for them to not go on multiple luxury vacations a year to afford their son’s tuition. They think that because it’s my brother and “blood family,” I need to help them out, especially since they think it’s “easy” for me to do. AITA for refusing to help pay for my nephew’s college, even though I totally could, and for, in their eyes, treating a dog better?

Just because they’re family doesn’t mean they’re entitled to a handout, especially if they don’t even need one.

What did Reddit think?

The logic makes total sense to this commenter.

In a likability contest between people and canine, many people in this redditor’s life wouldn’t like the result.

It would seem this family needs to reexamine their priorities before they go asking someone else for money.

At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to make their own financial choices.

Financial support should be a choice, not an obligation.

