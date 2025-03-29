He Brought Tuna And Onion To The Office For Lunch, But His Partner Worried What His Colleagues Would Think Of The Smell

Food choices say a lot about a person, but sometimes, they might send the wrong message.

When one man had a habit of bringing smelly lunches to the office, it sparked a whole new debate with his partner about what’s socially acceptable.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH boiled eggs at work.

My partner doesn’t believe me that he’s making poor food choices at work.

They find their partner’s choices pretty questionable.

He’s recently started working in an office environment and every day he takes a boiled egg to work for morning tea. Then he eats tuna and boiled potatoes with a tomato and raw onion salad for lunch.

They share their concerns with him, but he says it doesn’t bother anyone.

I’ve told him that his co-workers wouldn’t appreciate these choices, but he says they’re totally fine with it. AITA for asking Reddit whether he should rethink his food choices?

Here’s hoping he can find a happy medium between tasty and considerate for the sake of his coworkers.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees that a boiled egg is among the worst things you could bring to eat at work.

His colleague could have noses of steel for all this concerned partner knows.

This user thinks they should trust their partner to make the right call on his own.

This redditor, however, thinks bringing foods like these to work should be a formal offense!

Perhaps it’s time to reconsider what’s on his plate — not just for his health, but for his co-workers’ sanity.

After all, a little food etiquette never hurt anyone!

