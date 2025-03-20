Husband And Wife Decide To Get Divorced, And Now The Wife’s Father-In-Law Is Trying To Get The Husband To Pay For Home Renovation Bills

Breakups can be messy when more people than just the couple are involved.

In today’s story, one Redditor resists going to court to keep on good terms with his ex, but this might be a really bad idea because of the father-in-law’s manipulative tactics.

See the story below for more details.

WIBTA for going to court with my ex? I (33m) bought a house with my girlfriend (32f) almost 5 years ago. It was a fixer-upper, and my girlfriend was pregnant. I’m a carpenter, so I’m pretty handy. Her father is an electrician and also pretty handy and well off. We stripped the whole house, added a bathroom and a room, extension on the house, and completely renovated a separate bachelor that we rent out.

But things did take a turn…

We have separated this year and are now planning on splitting everything. I am moving out (easier on the kids and simpler for my ex). Her dad has since pulled out every bill for all the materials plus an expense detail on all the additional renovations that need to be done on the house and wants to deduct 100% of all that to the value of our house before we split.

The dynamics have varied.

My ex and I are on good terms, not so much with the ex-father-in-law.

We got in a huge argument over this because, IMO, I shouldn’t have to basically foot 100% of the bills on materials [when], at the time, [it was] basically a gift. But I also want to keep a good relationship with my children’s mother.

