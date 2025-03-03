Parent Tells Daughter To Make The Bed “Neat,” But Instead Of Making The Bed, The Daughter Has A More Creative Idea

Parenting can be challenging, especially when you have kids who are so creative they defy authority in funny ways.

In today’s story, a parent tells a child to make the bed, but those aren’t exactly the words the parent uses.

That was the intention of the parent’s instructions, but the child found another way to comply with the actual words the parent used.

Let’s read all the details of this silly story.

She did exactly as I asked My daughter has a big habit of making messes everywhere she goes. Absolutely zero in the executive function department – it’s a pain but I love her all the same.

She needed her daughter to fix the mess she made.

One day she was in my room with me and had completely destroyed my bed. Comforter in the floor, sheets coming off the corners. I said “I’m going to need you to please make the bed neat before I come back upstairs” I went downstairs and did whatever I needed to do then headed back up to my room.

Her daughter got creative.

When I get there I see my bed still looks the way it did when I left except for one thing. There was a sign on the bed that read “hello! I’m neat!” She made the bed into a creature called neat. I had to laugh. In the end we fixed the bed together.

I don’t know how old the daughter is, but this sounds like something a creative kid would do.

I’m glad they were both able to laugh about it.

Let’s read the reactions of people in the comments on Reddit.

A grocery store employee helped a kid do something similar.

This parent does something similar with her children.

This reader shares potential career options for this creative soul.

Another person claims the daughter didn’t do what the parent said.

Sometimes parenting is funny.

If only being neat were this easy for everyone.

