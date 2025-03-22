Stacked Parking Seems High Tech, But This TikTok User Has Some Choice Words For It

You ever used stacked parking before?

It’s basically a system of elevators for cars that bring them to and from the driver, storing them in stacks.

Here’s what it’s like to actually retrieve your car using one, via TikTok user @delshk:

“What it’s like getting your car out of stacked parking,” reads the caption over a shot of a metal screened sliding panels.

Orange and black stickers above the panels read “SUPERVISE CHILDREN”

Behind the screen, a car is slowly lifted, and once level, illuminated by some automatic lights.

She walks onto the conveyer-belt looking platform which seems to have a large gap to who knows where between it and the adjacent platform.

Once she has pulled her car out, she leaves the vehicle to shut the metal screen door behind her.

Finally driving away and exasperated, she quips “I have choice words for whoever came up with that dumb*** system.”

One thing is for sure, she’s got a sweet ride:

But these systems make people nervous:

Also, what if you’re not alone?

And so many steps.

Maybe normal garages are still the best.

