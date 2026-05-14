The Forced Coexistence: Why One Teenager Is Counting Down the Days Until He Can Leave His Father’s Home

Imagine growing up with your mom, and your dad isn’t in your life at all. If she tragically passed away and you were forced to live with your dad, would you want to bond with your dad and make up for lost time, or would you save up so you could move out as soon as you turn 18?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he plans to move out. The problem is that his dad was hoping to make up for lost time.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my dad not to bother with me because I’ll be gone when I’m 18? My dad wasn’t around when I (M17) was a kid. Always “working” and when he was around he didn’t do much with me. All school stuff, games, b-day parties were only my mom while he would just be at home. Then it came out he was cheating on my mom when I was 7. They split up but I stayed with my mom. He never visited or would say he is and then not come.

Everything has changed.

I pretty much forgot about him until my mom passed away a year ago and my life has been awful ever since.

Don’t worry I’m in therapy. I got an awesome therapist and talk to her every week online. The thing is I was forced to come live with my dad. I wanted to go with my grandparents but he wanted me to be here with his family and grandparents pushed me into going with him.

Here’s his current home life situation…

My dad’s trying to act like he hasn’t ignored me all these years. He married the coworker he cheated with and they had my little sister who’s almost 2. She’s a cutie and the only one I actually like in this house. Probably won’t see her after this but not like she’ll remember me.

I’m glad he’s nice to his sister.

My dad knows I don’t like him and literally everyday he bugs me about doing stuff with him and his wife. I don’t talk to them or do anything when they invite me. I make my own meals at different times so I don’t sit with them at the table, go to school online, stay in my room, talk to friends, go to work or play with my sister. But never do anything with them.

He set expectations with this dad.

When I moved in I told my dad this doesn’t change anything with him and idc if he decided to step up now that my moms gone, I don’t wanna connect w him. Even when mom was doing chemo he never offered help until after she died. He said he hopes to change my mind. But all I said was good luck.

They are both really fed up.

I was off yesterday my dad invited me to go out for pizza but I told him no. He was fed up I could tell. Said I need to start getting used to him being in my life again and it’s better for us to start trying to build our relationship. That made me snap. I said don’t bother because I’m not gonna be here that long. As soon as I’m 18 in 4 months I’ll be out of their house and he won’t see me again.

He has it all worked out.

My dad was shocked he didn’t believe me. But I told him I’ve been saving money ever since I started working a couple years ago. I’m even already looking for cheap apartments and my boss is gonna let me work full time so I’d make enough to support myself (won’t need help with college since I got grants and financial aid for that) He’s been silent ever since and not trying to talk anymore.

His stepmom is mad at him too.

My stepmom gives me dirty looks. Earlier she said I was an ungrateful jerk because I hurt my dad deeply telling him I’m going NC soon when he’s tried to make things right. Don’t see what the big deal is when we didn’t see each other for years and it’s obvious we know how not to be in each other’s lives. But guess I was a jerk for telling him I’m leaving. Was I tho?

His dad was out of his life for a long time. It honestly surprises me that his dad didn’t expect him to leave the second he turned 18.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks it might’ve been a better idea not to tell his dad his plans.

His dad’s logic is ridiculous.

Venting could be therapeutic.

The stepmom is seriously the worst.

Only four months to go!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.