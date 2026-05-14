The Postpartum Standoff: How One Man’s Integrity Saved a Friendship and Protected a New Mom

The minute you get a negative vibe from somebody, leave!

This guy shares how his friend treated his other friend horribly after she gave birth.

Check out what happened.

AITA for telling my friend I thought he owed our other friend an apology? My(36M) friend(35F) “Vanessa” had a baby this past Wednesday. She’s always wanted a kid, everyone is so happy for her. She and I are in a group chat with our friend “Joey”(38M) and his husband (50ishM) where we share memes and shoot the crap.

This is where it gets complicated!

Joey jokes around with and/or criticizes Vanessa to the point that I think crosses the line. A very light example: he called her Moodeng (the hippo) when she sent a cute picture of her pregnant self wearing a feather boa on Mardis Gras. I rarely say anything because Vanessa never seems to complain and frankly Joey can be a bit dramatic when he gets called out on things and I just don’t feel like dealing with it (which is probably why Vanessa doesn’t say anything either.) Vanessa is probably the kindest, most understanding person I know.

UH OH…

Not a pushover at all, but always gives people the benefit of the doubt. Recently, very pregnant Vanessa said to me “why is Joey so mean to me sometimes?” Yesterday Joey asked how the baby was doing. Vanessa sent us a picture of the baby alone and one of her with the baby. Vanessa: we are doing pretty well. Survived the first two nights. I think we’re probably going home tonight already Joey: oh no your face. Hormonal imbalance that quickly? Vanessa: What?

Joey: Breaking out no? Vanessa: No

That’s so RUDE!

Joey: Oh it’s chocolate on my phone. Disregard 😳😳 Vanessa: I just have no sleep Me: Well that’s the last update Joey gets Joey: I was like what happened? It can’t be that quick. There were a few texts referencing something unrelated, then Joey said “the baby is cute Vanessa!” I side-texted Joey: Me: I think you owe Vanessa an apology. She just had a kid, sent a picture of herself, and your immediate response was to criticize how she looks. Even if you didn’t mean for it to be mean it was Joey: I don’t owe her anything. It was a legit question bc we discussed before hormones affecting her acne so it was me asking if she’s breaking out that quickly bc the baby was born.

That’s INSANE!

Me: Ok Joey: it was out of skincare curiosity not anything malicious. Joey: (attempts to send screenshot of his conversation with Vanessa but accidentally sends screenshot of our conversation) Here you go. Now **** OFF Me: You sent a screenshot of our conversation (I noticed he left the group chat) Me: I do not care if you’re mad at me. Somewhere in there Vanessa side-texted me Vanessa: I was like what is wrong with Joey. Even if I did look bad why would you say that?? I just don’t have any makeup on bc I had a c section 24 hours before the photo!

She was so done with him at this point…

He texted me now like to apologize but more like “sorry you took that the wrong way” Vanessa: Ugh now he texted me he’s mad at you for “making this into something”. I can’t deal with him lol I should have just ignored his apology text Me: Yeah you have a different baby to worry about now Did I make something out of nothing? Am I the AH for saying something to him?

WHAT? Who in their right mind acts like that?

Joey seems like he’s unaware of social boundaries.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user knows Joey isn’t a good friend.

This user knows Vanessa doesn’t have to put up with anybody.

This user doesn’t get why these guys are friends with Joey.

This user believes Joey is a horrible friend.

This user is happy this guy finally stood up.

Somebody seems a bit weird here!

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