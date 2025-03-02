Teenager Doesn’t Want To Spend Time With Her Stepmom And Her Kids Because Of The Way Her Mother Has Been Treated

Life is all about tough choices and, as you get older, one of the big ones is who you’re gonna spend your time with.

AITA for not spending time with my stepmother and her children? “My dad cheated on my mom with my now step mother, Virg, and it hurt my mother a lot. I have an older brother, but he was already gone for his studies by the time my parents separated, so he doesn’t live with us anymore and doesn’t really know how I feel, so he is no help.

Now, I (17f) live one week at my mom’s house, and one week at my dad’s house with my step mother and her two kids (14m and 11f). I am already not really talkative, but since my dad has hurt my mother, and me in the same way, I don’t really go out of my way to spend time with them. Today my father came to talk to my about spending more time with Virg, because it hurts her that I won’t be a part of their ”little family”, but I can’t just tell him that if I had the choice I wouldn’t even live with them, because it would hurt him. The two kids are alright, I already knew them before, and they don’t go out of their way either to spend time with me, so that’s cool.

Now I’m wondering if I’m mean for not even trying to learn to appreciate her just because I view her as the person that made my mother cry all the time for about a whole year, or if my reaction is valid.”

