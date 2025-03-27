March 27, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 833

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 833

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The ultimate snowball
Nothing is impossible
Timeless
Phones that flip, twist, slide, and fold
Five volcanoes in the Pacific Northwest
Intellig-ants
It went to a good home
The first slice of your birthday cake to the most important person in your life
Stop on a dime
All-black decor
Cool 3D model exhibition of a tesseract
Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it
You must need so much practice to get this good
Passing Dad joke notes
Removing the hoarfrost
Someone built a “toll bridge” over a sidewalk puddle in Vancouver
Have you ever seen a dragon egg?
Catfishing on a different level
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

This Is What Humans Need to Look Like to Survive a Car Crash
How Cereal Transformed American Culture
The Best Cold Medicines Aren’t in the Cough and Cold Aisle
Meet the capuchin monkey: Curious, creative and vengeful
iPhones Have A Built-In Motion Sickness Feature That No One Knows About
Could you replace your lawyer with AI?
What Financial Splurge Do You Not Regret? People Responded.
Scientists Discover Ancient Farms in the Deep Sea
These Are America’s Best Markets For Homebuyers
We all know too much about each other

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

