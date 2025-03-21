Former Coworkers Could Have Spotted Each Other At The Gym, But One Of Them Had To Make It Weird

It can be good to have a gym buddy, and in some cases, downright necessary.

AITA for ignoring multiple texts from an ex-co-worker and denying invites to the gym that I encouraged him to join? I (22M) recently finished working a seasonal job for a company during the winter season. I worked there 2 months and in that time I guess I left an impression because a co-worker (28M) started texting me almost every day after I put in my last day. Him and I went to his apartment gym to train once. Learning experience #1

It’s a crappy gym and I later on encouraged him to get a membership to my gym. At this point he was texting me almost every day or even multiple times a day. Idk what about that stirred a reaction in me but I felt overwhelmed by all of the messages. Two weeks ago, he asked me to feed his cat while he was away on vacation. He said he would pay and I agreed. Learning experience #2.

I did what I needed to do, and left his cat taken care. I like cats. White on vacation, he kept sending me pictures of his trip. He texted me how he hated seeing couples on vacation while he was with his mom. I responded to none of these messages. At this point I felt bad having this dude text me. I never expected a co-worker almost everyday in my dm’s after I left. I didn’t care about his vacation or his complaints. I felt too overwhelmed.

He then texted me his gym schedule and I didn’t respond. He texted me again and asked if I wanted to join him to do an exercise that I didn’t plan to do to which I said… “Idk when I’m going.” A few days later he texted me again and said he was thinking about pursuing another degree. This time I did respond with… “How do want me to show support?” Learning experience #3

And he responded with, “What?” I found his confusion incredibly confusing. He then texted me again and asked if I wanted to join him at the gym and I responded with, “I want to stick with what I’m doing at the gym. Anything else just hurts.” Learning experience #4 And I responded back to his “What?” with, “You said you were thinking about pursuing a degree. I don’t see how I’m useful telling that to.” To which he said, “Wow okay.” in response.

We haven’t texted each other since, which I see as a positive for both of us moving forward. AITH for ignoring his texts and dismissing his invitations to the gym after I was the one who encouraged him to join?

