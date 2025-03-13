March 13, 2025 at 12:15 pm

Walmart Customer Tried And Failed To Cash A Check At The Story, But Then They Figured Out A Clever Loophole For The Big Box Problem

by Chelsea Mize

We’ve all had or heard Walmart horror stories, from being accused to shoplifting to never being able to find someone to help you in an untidy aisle.

These people were having trouble cashing a check, but then a lightbulb went off and they got their way!

Let’s check it out.

Cashing a check at Walmart

My friend needed to pull money out of his account, we went to Walmart to get a personal check cashed.

Even simple errands at Walmart can go awry.

The lady at the service desk told us that he couldn’t cash a personal check written by himself.

We were about to leave, then I said, “She said you couldn’t cash a check written by yourself, can I cash the check if you write it out to me?”

Hm, clever workaround.

So we went back and asked her if I could cash a check written by him.

She looked defeated, said yes, and let me cash the check.

Small victories, right?

Someone else has a similar account.

One user says, um, wrong thread.

Another person says, checks are old news.

Someone else is a prankster.

Someone else says the house always wins.

This person made a cash checking rejection… personal.

But at least it all worked out for him in the end.

