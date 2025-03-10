Traveler Refused To Switch Seats On A Plane With A Dad Who Wanted To Sit With His Kids. Here’s Why.

Good lord, these stories are frustrating…

A man named Nick posted a video on TikTok and told viewers the story about the frustrating experience he recently went through on a flight with an entitled passenger who wasn’t too happy with him.

Nick told viewers, “If somebody asks you to switch seats with them on an airplane, just say no because these people do not have good intentions. You get on the plane, get your seat, pop in an Airpod, close your eyes, and you’re home. You just fall asleep for the entire flight.”

But that’s not what happened on this flight…

Nick said a man approached him and he explained, “I look at the person, and it’s a grown man, and he’s like, ‘Hey, do you mind switching seats with me?’ And my first thought is that he wants the window seat. I usually take the aisle seat because I’m, like, pretty tall, but this was the only seat available.”

It turned out that the man wanted to sit closer to his kids.

The man was persistent and Nick finally said, “I’m sorry. I don’t want to switch seats with you. I paid for this seat on this flight. I want to just close my eyes, pop my AirPod in, and be done.”

When a flight attendant asked the man to sit down, he responded by telling her that Nick was sitting in his seat. Nick showed the flight attendant that he was indeed in the seat he paid for and the man walked away.

But he wasn’t done yet!

The man came back and yelled at Nick to get out of his seat, and then he pushed another passenger who stood up and told him to go back to his own seat.

The flight attendant decided she’d seen enough and she kicked the man off the plane. The man’s kids followed him and de-boarded.

Jeez!

Here’s the video.

He wasn’t gonna budge!

