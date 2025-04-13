Dog Jumped Up On A Woman At A Cafe And Stained Her New Shirt, So She Yelled At The Dog Owner

How would you react if a stranger’s dog jumped up on you when you were sitting at an outdoor table at a restaurant? Would you be upset about it, or would you not mind and just consider the dog friendly?

In today’s story, one woman doesn’t seem to be a dog person because she gets really upset when a dog jumps up on her.

Did she overreact?

Let’s read the story to decide.

AITA for yelling at a stranger in public? Pretty much as the title says, I 24f was having a coffee with coworker at an outdoor table at a cafe on my lunch break when I saw a woman and her dog coming my way. Her dog was jumping on everyone they walked past. I sort of turned away to not draw the dogs attention as I was in my nice work clothes and I also just hate when dogs jump on me, I don’t think it’s cute and I don’t appreciate it.

She tried to talk to the dog owner nicely.

Anyway, as they got maybe a couple meters away, the dog was still acting like it was going to jump on my so I said “excuse me, could you please keep your dog from jumping on me?” And she just said “he’s a dog, it’s what they do” while rolling her eyes at me and continuing to walk past. Of course, the dog jumped on me while I was drinking my coffee which ended up spilling on my white work shirt and left a big dirty scratch mark on my work pants that I just bought a few days prior.

She yelled at the dog owner.

Here’s where I may be a jerk, I got up dripping in coffee and yelled “hey! I told you to keep your damn dog off me, maybe if you can’t control the stupid thing you should get rid of it” The woman apologised saying the dog was abused like 10 years ago so he doesn’t know many social cues and I shouldn’t be so sensitive. I told her she needed to reimburse me for my shirt because I’d just bought it for my new job a week ago ($63) And she said no and just walked off crying.

She’s wondering if she overreacted.

My coworker told me I should’ve just let it be instead of causing a scene and upsetting the “poor dog and his mummy” (I didn’t yell at the dog, just gave it an angry look I guess) and lectured me about how other people’s feelings are important too and not everything is about me. I personally don’t feel bad about it but I also feel like maybe she’s right and I overreacted.

The dog owner needs to keep her dog under control when she takes it out in public places, but OP definitely made a scene.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This was the dog owner’s fault.

Here’s a tip to prevent a dog from jumping up on you.

The dog owner was irresponsible.

This person is glad the dog owner cried.

The dog needs to be trained.

It’s too bad she spilled her coffee.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.