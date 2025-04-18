He Noticed His Horrible Ex-Wife Placed A Huge Order, So He Canceled It Without Telling Her

Sometimes petty revenge is the best revenge…

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit and the guy who executed the revenge was more than happy to tell everyone all about it!

Check out what happened…

Petty revenge on toxic ex-wife. “Back in 2014 I finally split with my toxic ex-wife who’d been financially abusive, isolated me from friends and family and basically gaslit me into thinking I was the problem. House sold, assets sorted, divorce finalized – job done, I move on, so does she (with a former friend who I’d always had suspicions about – never proved it though).

Well, what’s this…?

Early 2023 I get an email from Currys confirming an order. I hadn’t ordered anything from Currys & initially thought it was spam. Curiously I clicked the link & my ex had spent the best part of £1k (her own money not mine) on electrical items for her kitchen, but neglected to check the number linked to the account (can only assume mine was on there from a cooker we had ordered back in 2012).

Bam!

So I followed the link, looked at the order and cancelled it! I mean, it was the smallest & pettiest thing I could do, and given she still works with important financial data for a major UK bank, you’d think the least she could do is check the numbers?”

Legend has it that she’s still waiting on that order today…

