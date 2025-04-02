Homeowner Wandered Into Neighbor’s Backyard With His Dog When Nobody Was Home, And His Wife Is Upset That The Homeowners Told Him To Leave

Home security systems are amazing pieces of technology. Not only can you see what’s going on at your house when you’re not home, but you can even talk though the speakers to a potential criminal or trespasser, hopefully scaring them away.

In today’s story, one man who is trespassing with his dog is not scared in the least by a neighbor’s home security system, but there’s a lot more to the story than that.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my neighbor to get off my property when we weren’t home over a security camera? My bf (M31) and I’s (F30) house is on a corner lot with a large disconnected garage in the back with a driveway. We have a road and sidewalk to the front and left side of us, a neighbor with a fence to the right and an alleyway in the back.

She got an alert that someone was in her driveway.

While my bf and I were at work the other day we each separately got a notification from our security system that there was someone in our driveway. When I pulled the live feed up I saw what I thought might be a neighbor who lives down the road (I’ve never actually talked to him or seen him up close so I wasn’t 100%) and his large, unleashed dog. My first assumption was that the dog had gotten out and he was trying to get it back.

That wasn’t the case at all.

However, I watched him just mosey around the side of the house with his hands in his pockets. He was letting the dog sniff along the side of the house and then followed it all the way up our driveway to the garage. We have a fenced area between the garage and the house and the guy watched the dog wander through the ajar fence and into the backyard while standing by our garage. He stood there for a good couple of minutes just looking into our garage and then into our covered porch.

She finally talked through the security system’s speaker.

I finally said “hello” over the speaker on the security system, and he didn’t reply. Then I asked “Is that your dog?” thinking maybe he was trying to help a loose dog and didn’t want to spook it? He answered “yes” to that. He then just kept hanging around while his dog was doing whatever in our backyard.

He finally left, but that’s not the end of it.

My boyfriend then got on the speaker and said, “Can you please get off my property?” The neighbor then went into our backyard and grabbed the dog by the collar to walk it home. That evening, I got a Facebook message from a random lady who I guess is this man’s wife. She basically chewed both of us out for “treating her husband like a criminal,” “thinking we’re better than them because we have more money,” “treating them like trash,” and “embarrassing him in front of the neighborhood.”

She was shocked by the lady’s message.

My boyfriend and I were really taken aback by this. We’ve never even had any sort of direct contact with these people. I’ll admit, we’ve both been a little on-edge due to some car break-ins in our neighborhood within the last couple of weeks and my boyfriend being bitten by a dog while on a walk. We’ve actually been looking to move because of this.

She thinks the man was in the wrong.

Maybe we jumped the gun on “judging” this guy. However, I feel like it’s a normal reaction to ask someone to leave when they’re just loitering around your house? Also, who just lets their dog wander around someone’s house and go into their fenced backyard? AITA?

It doesn’t matter if he’s a neighbor or a criminal; he was trespassing and that’s not okay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Here is a suggestion for how to respond to the woman on Facebook.

Here’s another person who is on OP’s side.

He might be a criminal.

Here’s another suggestion about how to respond to the woman on Facebook.

He never should’ve let his dog go onto their property.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.