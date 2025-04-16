Man’s Boss Noticed He Finishes All His Work In Half A Day, So He Told Him To Keep Looking Busy Anyway. Now He’s Just Spacing Out While Taking Multiple Breaks.

Some bosses do not take the time to understand how their employees actually work.

In this man’s case, everything was going super well, until his boss demanded him to be (i.e, act) busy despite being already done with all his work for the day.

Well, he complied by doing everything slower than usual.

Let’s read the story.

Boss demands fauxductivity My current job is a simple one and nice as it is work from home, receive work to file digitally, upload said documents, repeat. The expected productivity, according to my boss, is laughably easy to achieve by myself, however, others on my team seem to only be able to complete what is expected. Anyways, every day I achieve above average uploads, like I said, it’s super easy for me.

It’s not a challenging job, so he is done pretty fast.

I don’t do too much over the top and generally can complete my whole workload, accurately, within a max of 4 hours every day. This leaves a lot of time to myself. I always stay by my computer however in case my boss or a coworker needs help with other things.

But suddenly, his being fast and productive was an issue.

Just this past week however, I have been reprimanded for “productivity” issues. Basically being told I need to be doing something at all times and that the time gaps in no work is unacceptable.

His boss doesn’t want anyone looking too happy, apparently.

This comes after having worked in this fashion for the last 10 months by the way. So, my boss demands that when I am clocked in, my upload records must always show that I have recently done something and that there cannot be a gap in uploads longer than 10 minutes unless I’m clocked out.

This was annoying and unfair. But he came up with a solution real fast.

Basically demanding I do more work for the same amount of pay. Well, my solution is to set a timer that goes off on my phone every 3 and a half minutes, telling me to complete one upload. So now I do the exact same amount of work over the course of 8 hours instead of 4. Don’t want to pay me more for doing 3x as much work as others? I’m not putting the effort in then. It’s silly to think I would.

Why adapt to actual reality when he can force an unnecessary 9-5 on someone?

