Newly-Discovered Shark Species Will Challenge Everything You Knew About These Fearsome Fish

Tucked away in south-central Kentucky is an iconic cave system so large that it is considered a national park, with its name – Mammoth Cave National Park – giving a lot away about both its size and its significance.

That’s because this huge, ancient cave system – the longest known cave system in the world – is a fascinating site of scientific research, as well as a great place to visit.

Researchers from fields including geology, hydrology, speleology, archaeology, biology, and microbiology have all studied the cave system (and its surrounding flora and fauna) to understand more about this unique corner of our planet, with each of their studies garnering fascinating results.

But perhaps the most iconic – and cutest – discovery made in Mammoth Cave National Park is also the most recent.

And, as the research team explain in their paper, which was recently published in the Journal of Palaeontology, it concerns the discovery of a never-before-identified species of shark.

As soon as the word ‘shark’ is mentioned, for many readers alarm bells start ringing.

How on earth could a shark be considered ‘cute’?

Well, thanks to the collection of fossilized teeth in Mammoth Cave, the researchers learned that this particular species was very small; and most notably, their teeth were iconic.

As Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble explained in a statement, the collection of the fossils provided researchers with a lot of information about the specific adaptations of sharks who once called this cave system their home:

“The fossil discoveries in Mammoth Cave continue to reveal a wealth of new information about ancient shark species. Researchers and volunteers collected samples from the main Mammoth Cave system and from smaller isolated caves throughout the park that have provided new data on previously known ancient sharks and revealed several species that are brand new to science. These discoveries help scientists to better understand the relationship and evolution of modern shark species within this relatively small geographic region.”

And this is particularly fascinating, since until recently it wasn’t known that sharks roamed this region. In fact, only in the last few years have the fossils – trapped in rock for up to 340 million years – have been discovered, with experts now having identified over 70 different kinds of fish and shark swimming through the region, thanks to those fossilized remains.

Even more significantly, four of these were entirely newly-discovered species.

Which brings us back to that iconic shark, with the researchers commissioning an illustration of the a male and female shark for their paper.

Newly named Clavusodens mcginnisi, or “McGinnis’ nail tooth,” this species of shark would have reached only 3 or 4 inches in total length. Very different to the kinds of shark that many of us fear.

What’s more, the fossils revealed that their back teeth were shaped like nails (hence the name), but their front teeth were flatter and more chisel-like.

These adaptations, the researchers explain, allowed them to prey on small crustaceans and worms whilst hiding amongst rocks and corals on the sea floor.

And those larger, flat front teeth are what’s at the root of this species’ new nickname: the Chipmunk Shark.

Not so scary now, are you little shark?

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium