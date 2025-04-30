Doctor Said It’s Not A Good Idea To Let Your Dog Lick Your Face

I don’t like the sound of this!

A gastroenterologist took to TikTok to warn viewers that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for them to let dogs lick their faces.

The text overlay on the video reads, “From a gastroenterologist: Did you know that letting a dog lick your face or near an open wound can expose you to Capnocytophaga, a bacteria that can cause a flesh-eating disease, sepsis, and even limb amputation?”

The doctor wrote in the video’s caption, “People with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk, including those with diabetes, liver disease, or cancer. So, if you’re at high risk, avoid dog licks and wash the skin immediately with soap and water.”

Dog lovers aren’t going to like this at all…

But they don’t have to listen, I suppose.

