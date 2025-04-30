April 30, 2025 at 4:48 am

Doctor Said It’s Not A Good Idea To Let Your Dog Lick Your Face

by Matthew Gilligan

A gastroenterologist took to TikTok to warn viewers that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for them to let dogs lick their faces.

The text overlay on the video reads, “From a gastroenterologist: Did you know that letting a dog lick your face or near an open wound can expose you to Capnocytophaga, a bacteria that can cause a flesh-eating disease, sepsis, and even limb amputation?”

The doctor wrote in the video’s caption, “People with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk, including those with diabetes, liver disease, or cancer. So, if you’re at high risk, avoid dog licks and wash the skin immediately with soap and water.”

People with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk including those with diabetes, liver disease, or cancer. So if you’re high risk, avoid dog licks and wash the skin immediately with soap and water. #dog #infection #healthtips #fyp

♬ green to blue (Sped Up) – Aurenth

