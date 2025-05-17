Bank Customer Always Waited Until The Place Was About To Close Before Coming Inside, But The Employees Weren’t As Bothered By This As He Expected

When it’s closing time, a lot of people rush to lock the door the second the business is supposed to close.

How would you feel if a customer entered just two minutes before you were supposed to lock up?

Would you put on your best customer service smile and act like nothing was wrong, or would you be annoyed and try to rush them out the door?

In today’s story, one customer thinks he’s annoying the employees at the bank, but then he finds out the truth.

Let’s see what happens.

Bank Customer stymied… Many years ago, I worked for a bank. It opened 9 to 5 M-F and 9 to 12 noon on Saturday. We were paid during opening hours but set up and branch closing always seemed to be, unfairly, on our time.

Saturdays should’ve been easy.

Saturdays tended to be quiet so we prepped branch closing ahead of time. We all had assigned actions and should have been able to leave the branch within 2 minutes of closure. Enter Mr Tosspot.

Here’s the deal with Mr Tosspot.

Mr Tosspot was a slimy individual with no known friends. He had one of those smug smiles and I’m fairly sure he hated women. We were all low paid women and most had young children that they wanted to get home to see.

He sounds horrible.

Mr Tosspot would hang around outside until 11.58am. Then he’d come in and make a big show of slowly getting his paperwork out. He’d ask the same, stupid, questions every Saturday, just to waste our time. If anyone showed slight annoyance, it made him happy.

A coworker put him in his place.

We waited him out until one day he had to say “I do hope that I’m not delaying you from your weekend and family time” smug smile, on a face that was begging to be slapped with a crowbar. My genius colleague responded with a smile, “not at all. After 12 we get paid treble for every minute of overtime. So you are doing us a big favour – thank you so much!”

His reaction was priceless!

His face was a picture and he then tried to rush the transaction, which we wouldn’t allow. He was sweating and irritated. You could tell he want to shout at us. We just kept our customer service smiles on the whole time. That was the last time he ever attempted to arrive late.

Overtime or family time, either one is a win if it puts an annoying customer in his place!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of a former bank manager…

This person points out how horrible it must be to be Mr Tosspot.

Another person wishes more bad things to happen to him.

Here are even more bad wishes for Mr Tosspot.

Yup, this is exactly what happened!

At least he learned his lesson!

At least, one can hope.

