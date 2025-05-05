Car Dealership Employee Bought A Car At A Different Store, And When A Manager Found Out, He “Joked” That The Employee Was Fired

Do you have to shop where you work?

Manager told me I was fired as a joke so I quit. I worked for a car dealership as a lot porter. I had gotten into an accident that totaled my car right as I was purchasing a house. Which led to a predicament because you don’t want to buy a new car while buying a house. Shortly after buying the house I found a different job in a field I love So I put in my 2 weeks notice and then I went and bought a car from a different dealership because my wife wanted a specific car that my dealership did not sell.

I also knew how slimy the one I worked for was. A few days after the purchase of both house and car, one of the sales managers asked me if I was ready to buy a car from him. I didn’t disclose the fact to anyone that i bought from a different dealer. I informed him I already bought one.

So he looks at me in the most serious face and asks if I wanted to pack my things, basically because i wasnt “loyal” to this dealership. Knowing I already had a better job that was able to start me immediately, I said sure and turned and walked away to pack my things. He then realized I wasn’t going to put up a fight, so he immediately started laughing and told me he was joking. And how they would never fire anyone for going somewhere else. But I already knew a few people that had gotten fired for that exact reason.

I told him I don’t appreciate being fired as a joke, because first I do have a 1 ½ year old and if I didn’t have a job lined up he could have seriously hurt me financially. But I ended up leaving feeling relieved because this was not a good job. The funny thing is, he called me about 30-45 minutes after I left because I had left keys to multiple brand new trucks in my desk that had to have the plastic removed and get parked. Turns out since he “fired” me they made him take care of the stuff. I am now fully enjoying my new job with the best bosses I’ve ever had! I know I probably took it to far but I dont regret it.

