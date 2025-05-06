High School Student Usually Yelled At The Loud Elementary Kids On The School Bus, But One Day The Bus Driver Told Him To Let Her Handle It

Sometimes when you’re a kid you have to decide when to obey authority and when to do what you know is actually right.

As the high school student in this story found out, sometimes it’s very satisfying to obey authority and let the adults realize their mistake for themselves

This story involves a school bus, loud kids and a really annoyed bus driver.

Let’s read all the details.

Don’t want me to open my mout? Okay enjoy the next annoying hour of your life For partial context, I don’t actually know if it was an hour, but that’s how long he claimed it was when he tried to get mad at me. This happened when I was about, 16, my bus driver HATED me (he was also the Welding teacher, and I have quite a few stories about him, but those don’t really go here). He would find the smallest things to call me out on, no matter how trivial. I had a CLOSED can of a drink with me? He’d make me throw it away, so I always kept my drinks hidden because there’s no way I was wasting my money on those, but this isn’t that.

Towards the end of that school year I got on the bus, no, we had kids that would constantly howl and annoy everyone, but nobody ever had the guts to tell them to be quiet, except for me. I had a long day, and didn’t need them making me any more annoyed then I was, so I made the excuse that I had a headache and shouted it. He didn’t say anything about this until later, but this fact is important. I’d do this every day, for about 3 days, much to everyone’s relief. It usually shut them up.

Then one day I was talking to one of my friends and of course the bus driver decides to call me out for “being too loud” and tells me to keep my mouth shut until I get off. I just shrugged and complied, typing out everything to say to my friend on my phone. Eventually I just started texting him because it was much quicker. Shortly after that I started listening to music on my phone to drown out the noise of everyone else (the bus was always noisy, but what else is new?)

After we stopped at the grade school (elementary school, grade school, same thing) and on the bus come the howling kids, I make a point to have my friend pass around a note telling everyone to just put on music or something because I wouldn’t be shutting them up today. Sure enough, every time I look up these two kids looked like they were howling. I’d glance into the buses mirror every now and then and notice the driver getting visibly annoyed. I just silently laughed to myself, and listened to my music until we got home.

He stopped me on the way off of the bus, yelling at me first because it’s “Illegal to wear headphones on the bus” then asking me why I didn’t do anything to make the kids be quiet that ride. I just gave him the biggest grin as I stepped off the bus before turning around and saying “I was told to keep my mouth shut until I got off the bus” and walking up my driveway home. He tries to complain, saying the ride was an hour for him, but in reality, I know it wasn’t more than 30 minutes because it was 15 from my house to where he picked them up every morning.

