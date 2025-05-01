Pet Owner Says People Shouldn’t Bring Their Dogs To Home Depot When They Go Shopping

It’s common to see people bring their dogs into businesses these days, but a TikTokker posted a video and explained why she probably won’t be doing it again anytime soon.

She told viewers “Do not bring your dog to Home Depot unless you want to be embarrassed for the rest of your life.”

The TikTokker said she brought her puppy Banjo to a Home Depot store and she explained, “He’s behaving well. The people are loving him. And as a big group of people walk by, what does this guy do?”

She continued, “He takes a nice, fat **** in the middle of the floor while everyone is watching.”

The woman added, “I pick up the poop with the poop bag, but that doesn’t fully clean it up. So when nobody was looking, I just walked away.”

She might want to leave the pooch at home next time…

Or at least until he’s potty trained.

