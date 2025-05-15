Rude Airplane Passenger Keeps Flinging Her Belongings On The Person Sitting Next To Her, So This Person Decides Not To Get Her Attention When She Forgets Something On The Plane

We’ve probably all had an experience where we sat next to someone really annoying on public transportation like a bus, train or airplane.

In today’s story, one person has to endure sitting next to a really rude passenger on the airplane.

This person had trouble standing up for herself, but karma stepped in for a very easy way to get revenge.

Let’s see what happens.

Throw your purse on my feet so you can have more for your oversized carry-on? Good luck finding it. I am someone who struggles with being overly kind and accommodating, especially on planes. I’m a small person and ppl usually assume that means they can encroach upon my space on planes instead of just upgrading themselves to a more accommodating seat. Finally, I was fed up and knew I no longer wanted to sacrifice my sustainability and comfort for selfish undeserving humans.

She felt invisible to another passenger.

I have the window seat and someone who has boarded quite late comes in pushing her oversized carry-on, winter coat, purse, and a shaggy blanket onto me. She didn’t push her carry-on under her seat bc it couldn’t fit. She throws the shaggy blanket onto my seat while I’m sitting there. She places her purse on my feet. P laces her headphones on and closes her eyes. As if I’m invisible.

The passenger also tries to ignore the flight attendant.

I move the blanket and purse back to her side. Flight attendant comes around and tells her about her luggage. She ignores. They assume she can’t hear them. She continues to ignore. They tap her shoulder. She ignores. They shake her shoulder and she finally follows their instructions.

It gets worse.

Before you know it, her coat, blanket, and purse are on my side again. She’s fast asleep, elbows flung, and having sweet dreams. Do my best to move her things. Now her mouth is open and she has terrible night time breath. Cool.

She was really sick of this passenger.

We’re about to land, she’s wide awake and on her phone. Puts her gross blanket back on me so she has more room. Finally I get assertive. She then yanks her blanket, as if I am in the wrong for not wanting her things all over me and my space. Plane lands, she gets up aggressively and charges off the plane with a foul attitude.

All she had to do to get revenge was NOT help her.

Except she forgot to grab her purse. Normally, I would have said, “Oh hey, looks like you forgot something.” But not my job to help nasty entitled individuals. The flight attendants surely will catch her before she leaves the gate. Nope. I see her walk through the food court and through the ground transportation doors. I wonder how far she’ll get without her purse 🧐

That was too easy and perfect!

I wonder if her purse will end up in another part of the world.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person hopes the purse gets destroyed.

Another person would’ve hid the purse.

This person thinks the purse would be a good foot rest.

That woman is definitely going to have a difficult trip!

This person encourages her to get even more revenge next time.

That woman is going to be so upset when she realizes what she did!

Serves her right.

