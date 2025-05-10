Stubborn Neighbor Declined To Help Homeowner Set Up High Speed Internet, So When Neighbor Suddenly Changed His Mind And Wanted In, The Homeowner Refused

Living off the beaten path comes with its challenges, especially when it comes to staying connected.

Aita for “preventing” my neighbor from getting high speed internet? So I recently got high-speed internet to my house after not having it for nearly a decade.

I live in an area that has multiple options for broadband, but my house sits back about a mile off the public road, so most utilities need to be hard-lined to work. Despite living on a large piece of property, my one and only neighbor is about 800 ft away from me, due to the original owners being family members and wanting their homes to be semi-close. We get along, but don’t interact much. They have done some things that I consider rude, but they seem like generally OK people.

Unfortunately, the installation needed the neighbor’s permission.

When I first moved in, I worked a deal out with our local internet provider to run a mainline to my home, if I could get the neighbor to sign up as well. Reason for that is they allow a certain allowance per customer for construction costs, and with two of us, the total was high enough to cover everything.

The homeowner tried to pitch the idea to them, but they weren’t interested.

Now there is no contract, so they could cancel after the first month, and I offered to pay for their services for the first 3 months as a thank you. They declined and said they were happy with DSL. I explained they didn’t have to get rid of anything, I just needed them to allow the line to be run underground, and sign on for a month minimum, and I’d cover it. Still no. We planned on buying a new house eventually, so I never had it installed as I didn’t want to pay.

Finally, the homeowner was forced to find another way to install the WiFi.

With everything going on, and working from home, I finally worked a deal out that if I did some of the construction, they would cover any extra costs for the installation. Now my neighbor sees what’s going on, and comes to ask about our new internet provider. I explained what I had to go through and that he could do the same if he wanted.

Suddenly the neighbors changed their tune.

Next thing I know, an installer is knocking on my door letting me know he’s going to lay cable across my driveway temporarily, and that they’ll need to dig it up to go across permanently. I asked what he was talking about. And he said he was installing cable for the neighbor. I said, “No you’re not, not from my property anyway.” Now the neighbor is begging me to give them an easement for his cable drop.

The homeowner was quick to refuse this.

I said no for two reasons: You screwed me years ago when I wanted cable originally. I really don’t want them digging into the driveway or having to mow around a wire on the yard all summer. I admit I’m being petty, but I don’t think I’m an AH.

I mentioned it to a friend, and they went off about how everyone is struggling and that I should be a good neighbor and stop being a spiteful AH. So… AITA?

