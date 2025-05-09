Friend Was Being Teased And Taunted With A Coded Nickname By Another Friend’s Sister, So They Snapped Because They Felt Disrespected

Playful teasing and taunting can get annoying really fast.

This person has been teased with a coded nickname made up by their friend’s sister.

Their friend and the sister won’t tell them the meaning of the name.

How would you react in this situation? Would you brush it off and ignore them, or would you get upset?

Read the story below to see how this person reacted.

AITA for refusing to accept jokes at my expense My friend’s sister decided to give me a coded nickname. They kept calling me that and laughing. I asked several times what it meant. They told me to guess, but they carried on calling me the coded nickname and laughing.

This person got annoyed.

This went on for a couple of days. In the end, I got annoyed and I snapped. They then told me what the stupid nickname meant, it wasn’t anything bad, and they kept saying it was a joke.

They felt disrespected.

I explained to them that for me it wasn’t a joke, it was disrespectful because I didn’t understand the joke to laugh with them. Therefore, they were laughing at me and not with me. They fail to understand that and seem to think that it was just a joke and I overreacted. AITA for not finding the situation funny?

It’s not a joke if it hurts someone’s feelings.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Inside jokes aren’t funny to those who aren’t on the inside.

