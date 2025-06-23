She Gets Nervouse When Her Husband Is Behind The Wheel Of Their New Car, But He Thinks She’s Overreacting

Imagine being married to someone with road rage.

Meanwhile, you have anxiety, and your spouse’s aggressive driving only makes your anxiety worse.

Would you try to manage your anxiety, or would you try to convince your spouse to calm down in the car?

In today’s story, one husband and wife are arguing about this exact situation, and the wife with anxiety is wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA about my husband’s driving? My husband (48m) has the road rage. I (46f) have severe anxiety, which I am medicated and in therapy for. He has been very ill for the last 15 years and I became our primary driver. Over the past year or so, his health has improved enough so that it does not impede his ability to drive anymore. We are a one-car family because of our financial situation.

Cars can be expensive.

We recently bought a new(ish) car when mechanical issues with our old one would cost too much. We had to refinance our house to buy it, which was awful. 10/10 would not recommend. We bought a car he loves.

You can’t have a car without insurance.

We had to get new insurance and went with a company that has a gadget that determines good driving habits for your rate. No problem for me because I’m kind of a granny driver. But he’s dinged us multiple times for hard breaking. Full transparency, I’ve been dinged twice. Once stopping at a light in a 55mph zone (learned my lesson) and once to avoid a possum in the road at night. But I’m not going to start killing critters for a good insurance rate.

She thought her husband had his anger under control.

Yesterday, he drove his mother and me around for her birthday dinner and he did great. Like he cares about his passengers. So today when he took the wheel, my anxiety was lower than usual. I thought he finally got it. He started okay but someone merged without signaling and had very little room to do so. My husband honked, cursed, okay, but then he proceeded to tail them for the next mile.

And then her anxiety kicked in.

My anxiety spiked and I finally screeched for him to back off. He did, but was driving with anger thereafter. I was imagining myself in someone’s trunk while he was tailing that car. We were at the wrong store so I asked to drive to the next store. We argued and I explained I don’t feel safe when he drives like that.

She doesn’t think her husband is concerned about her safety.

He thinks I’m overreacting and now claims he’s never driving again if we’re going somewhere together. I don’t mind being the driver. It keeps my anxiety lower, my motion sickness lower, but I don’t want that. I want him to care about not putting me in dangerous situations. I want him to drive and be a safe driver because I’m also concerned about his safety when I’m not in the car with him and the safety of the vehicle that we just re-mortgaged our house for. AITA? I will show him this regardless of the outcome.

She’s not overreacting.

Her husband needs to be a less aggressive driver, at least when she’s in the car.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has questions…and answers.

Here’s a theory about why her husband has anger issues.

Road rage is the problem.

Her husband probably won’t change.

At least he’s willing to let her drive.

For now.

