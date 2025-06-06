His Boss Says He Can’t Get Overtime, But A Huge Job Comes In As He Leaves The Office
The thing about doing the job of multiple people is that when a problem arises, it hits the ground a lot harder.
See why that happened to this worker, and how they taught their boss a lesson they won’t soon forget.
Can’t approve overtime? Ok I’ll just leave early on Friday.
This took place in the 1990’s when a T1 (1.5 Mbps data connection) would run you over $500 a month and only the phone company and a few very large, data-centric companies would even dream of having a T3 (43 Mbps)
I was working for one of those telephone companies in the central office where we provisioned and troubleshot those very lucrative services.
He accomplished a lot.
There were 4 people in my department, making it one of the larger such office in the state.
One day there was one person on vacation, and another one out of the office for some other reason, tech #3 called in sick.
I was alone for 8 hours with the workload of 4 technicians.
As a good employee, I prioritized and got all the trouble tickets done and all of the most urgent new services installed. Everything due that day was done.
But in the process I missed my two 15- minute breaks, and worked through lunch.
My supervisor came down at the end of the day to congratulate me for my good work and he was watching me fill out my timesheet for 9 hours.
He started to get a little panicky, and said he couldn’t approve overtime.
He would get in trouble.
I reminded him that I had just spent 9 hours doing the work of 4 people (32 hours worth of work)
But he said it wasn’t approved. I said, what can we do then?
I worked it, I need to get paid.
He suggested I leave an hour early on Friday.
So I agreed.
Come Friday, I decided to take full advantage and only take a half hour lunch so I could leave at 3:30 instead of 4:00.
We’ll guess what?
The vacationer and the sick person had not returned so it was just two of us.
The other person disappeared at 1:30 or so.
I found out later she was interviewing for a management position.
This is what will haunt the boss.
At 3:00 I got paged for a ticket on one of those very expensive T3’s “down hard” I was to join a conference bridge to assist in troubleshooting.
I joined the call, then at 3:25 I said, sorry, I have to drop off.
I’m not approved for any overtime.
The night shift person will be here in a half hour to help.”
I dropped off, knowing the night person on duty had never worked on a T3 before.
I hadn’t even reached my car when the pager started blowing up.
Overtime is approved, please stay on.
But I had already clocked out and so I just smiled and got into my car.
I drove home and took my wife out for a long overdue date night.
Here is what folks are saying.
Exactly. But egotistical folks don’t learn.
I hope they had a fabulous time!
It’s true. Folks hope it will lead to a promotion, but instead they become irreplaceable in their current role.
Common sense, right?
Even 20 years ago I downloaded a music video and it took forever. Plus it played slow and was super grainy.
I hope he quit.
He can get a way better job.
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.