His Boss Says He Can’t Get Overtime, But A Huge Job Comes In As He Leaves The Office

The thing about doing the job of multiple people is that when a problem arises, it hits the ground a lot harder.

See why that happened to this worker, and how they taught their boss a lesson they won’t soon forget.

This took place in the 1990’s when a T1 (1.5 Mbps data connection) would run you over $500 a month and only the phone company and a few very large, data-centric companies would even dream of having a T3 (43 Mbps)

I was working for one of those telephone companies in the central office where we provisioned and troubleshot those very lucrative services.

He accomplished a lot.

There were 4 people in my department, making it one of the larger such office in the state.

One day there was one person on vacation, and another one out of the office for some other reason, tech #3 called in sick.

I was alone for 8 hours with the workload of 4 technicians.

As a good employee, I prioritized and got all the trouble tickets done and all of the most urgent new services installed. Everything due that day was done.

But in the process I missed my two 15- minute breaks, and worked through lunch.

My supervisor came down at the end of the day to congratulate me for my good work and he was watching me fill out my timesheet for 9 hours.

He started to get a little panicky, and said he couldn’t approve overtime.

He would get in trouble.

I reminded him that I had just spent 9 hours doing the work of 4 people (32 hours worth of work)

But he said it wasn’t approved. I said, what can we do then?

I worked it, I need to get paid.

He suggested I leave an hour early on Friday.

So I agreed.

Come Friday, I decided to take full advantage and only take a half hour lunch so I could leave at 3:30 instead of 4:00.

We’ll guess what?

The vacationer and the sick person had not returned so it was just two of us.

The other person disappeared at 1:30 or so.

I found out later she was interviewing for a management position.