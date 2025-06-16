A High School Teacher Tries To Stop A Flood, But Can’t Stop The Deluge Of Bad Advice

Most of us probably have at least one horror story from high school.

But in this story, a teacher, not a student, deals with a dumb reprimand.

The teacher enlisted students to help solve a big problem, but a maintenance guy stopped them.

It really backfired.

Water main burst, maintenance guy told me to stop dumping water out the window I’m a high school science teacher and a few years back a water main burst in my classroom.

I saw the drain was clogged so I sent the majority of the class to the library and grabbed some students I knew could handle themselves from coaching wrestling and football.

I had them help carry water to the window in trash cans while I called Building and Grounds. A few minutes later a maintenance guy came in and yelled at me, told everyone to leave and that we should let the water fill the class until the pressure cleared the blockage in the drain.

The water pressure did not clear the blockage in the drain. The whole hallway on both sides flooded, as did the hallway beneath it, mold grew and we had to shut down over 40 classrooms for over a year.

There wasn’t enough classroom space and we had to split the student body in half and have one group come in from 5 am to 11 and the other come in from 11-5 pm. The repair cost the district over $15 million.

All spring sports were cancelled for the year, the next year’s fall sports were cancelled too and in a lot of ways the district never recovered. I got a load of crap from my supervisor, a VP and the school principal in the immediate aftermath and wasn’t brought back the next year.

I got offered my old job back when they realized how much damage I was trying to prevent but I had already moved on to greener pastures.

When it rains, it pours… in science class.

